Punjab: 4 held in Jalandhar for duping people in the name of sending them abroad

The Commissionerate Police Wednesday busted a gang of multiple travel agencies of Jalandhar who were involved in duping innocent people on the pretext of arranging their travel to foreign countries. The police arrested four persons and seized 536 passports, Rs 49,000 cash, a laptop and three computers from their possession.

Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu said the Special Operation Unit (SOU) had received a tip-off on illegal practices being carried out by the travel agencies. “A team led by ACP Ashok Kumar and SOU head inspector Inderjeet Singh kept a close eye on — V V overseas, Landmaze Overseas near local bus stand, Punjab To Abroad Consultancy in Alfa Estate, World-Wide Overseas in Grand Mall and Visa City Consultancy in B M Tower near Football Chowk,” Sandhu said.

The police added that the accused used to lure people by telling them that they would help them to go abroad. They then used to take all the documents from a person, including the passports, in order to get the process started. “They also charged money for their service but never actually did anything,” the police said.

The police identified the arrested as Nitin and Amit Sharma of Jalandhar and Sahil Ghai and Tajinder Singh of Ludhiana. The police first raided V V Overseas and arrested Amit, Nitin and Sahil. On their instances, the police nabbed Tajinder Singh and seized the Indian passports, the cash amount and the other things used in the crime from the premises of the other agencies.

Accompanied by DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, the Commissioner of Police while speaking to the media said Nitin had been facing 104 criminal cases, which are mostly related to immigration fraud, at various police stations of Punjab. Similarly, eight cases were registered against Tajinder. Amit and Sahil have also been booked before in four and three criminal cases, respectively.

Referring to a query, Teja said further investigation is on to expose the nexus and arrest the members of the gang, if any. A case under Sections 406, 420, 120-B of IPC and 13 of the PTPR Act 2014 has been registered at the Navi Baradari police station in Jalandhar.