Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Punjab IMA platinum jubilee: Nawanshahr all set to host three-day mega event

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh to attend the function that begins tomorrow; office-bearers from the Medical Association in Pakistan to participate.

The participants would pay floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan before the inaugural session.
Nawanshahr in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, Punjab, is all set to host the three-day-long mega platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Medical Association, Punjab, from Friday. The event would be dedicated to the Indian revolutionary ‘Shahid-e-Ajam’ Bhagat Singh.

The participants would pay floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan before the inaugural session.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be the chief guest of the function that would be presided over by Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, IMA state president Dr Paramjit Maan told reporters in Jalandhar.

As the Punjab unit of IMA was founded 75 years ago in undivided Punjab, the event would also see the participation of prominent office-bearers from the Medical Association in Pakistan, apart from the IMA members from all over the country.

Besides technical workshops, eminent medical scholars would present their papers on the latest innovations in medical education and research as well as on bringing in qualitative improvement in the delivery of healthcare services at the ground level.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan would address the conference on the concluding day.

As minister Dr. Balbir Singh belongs to this district, he has been personally involved in making the event a success, said Dr. Maan.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 11:32 IST
