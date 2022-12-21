Punjab, Haryana issue red alert for very dense fog; Bhagwant Mann changes school timings

Cold wave and very dense fog condition was witnessed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and the visibility reduced to just 50 metres. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, has sounded a dense fog “red” warning for the coming days and has also issued alerts for 11 districts in Punjab and nine in Haryana till December 24.

Owing to dense to very dense fog for the second morning on the trot, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that all schools in the state will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21. The closing time of the schools will remain the same, he added.

“In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023,” Mann had tweeted. At present, schools start at 9 am and close at 3 pm in Punjab.

Flight operations were also affected on Tuesday with three flights (bound to Kullu, Delhi and Ahmedabad from Chandigarh) getting cancelled and 15 others delayed due to fog, airport authorities said. Several trains were also delayed by over 5 hours.

Meanwhile, two police vehicles in the cavalcade of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in the Hisar district Monday night because of dense fog. Chautala and other personnel deputed in his security were safe and proceeded with their scheduled tour programmes.

In very dense fog (red alert), the visibility level is 50 metres, in dense fog (orange alert), it is 50 to 200 meters, and in moderate (yellow alert) it is 200 to 500 meters. In case of severe cold wave, the maximum departure from normal is -6.5 degree Celsius and in cold wave conditions, the departure from normal is between -4.5 degree Celsius and -6.4 degree Celsius.

IMD Chandigarh forecast very dense fog from Tuesday to Saturday for Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Patiala districts. A cold wave warning has, however, been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday and an alert was issued from Thursday to Saturday.

Advertisement

Kapurthala and Jalandhar will also witness a severe cold wave on Wednesday, IMD said.

A dense to very dense fog warning has been issued for Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, and Fatehgarh Sahib till December 24. While Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur will witness severe cold wave, the remaining districts will also face dense fog in some parts till December 24.

In Haryana, alert has been issued for Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Kharbala, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Fatehabad, Hisar and Bhiwani districts where dense to very dense fog will be witnessed in the next five days.

Advertisement

While parts of Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar etc will witness dense fog, Sirsa, Jind and Jhajjar have been asked to stay alert.

On Tuesday, Bathinda recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 3.4 degree Celsius in Punjab. IMD has forecast that temperatures will further decrease and settle around 2 degree Celsius in Punjab by the weekend. Similarly, Narnaul, Haryana, saw the lowest temperature so far at 4.5 degree Celsius in the state. The season’s lowest so far was 2.2 degree Celsius in Bathinda on Monday and 2.6 degree Celsius in Hisar, Haryana, on the same day.

In Punjab and Haryana the weather will remain dry till December 24. In Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, the sky will remain mainly clear with dense fog till December 24. However, on Christmas, the weather will turn cloudy in Tricity and maximum temperature will remain around 20 degree Celsius and the minimum will settle around 7 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also issued a health advisory. “Owing to the severe cold wave, there is an increased likelihood of various illnesses such as flu, running/stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold. This is the first sign of the body losing heat. Frostbite can also occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment. They suggested moisturizing skin regularly with oil/cream, eating vitamin-C-rich fruits & vegetables and drinking sufficient fluids preferably warm,” the advisory read.

The advisory also suggested to avoid travel unless completely necessary. “Avoid or limit outdoor activities. Keep dry, if wet, change clothes immediately to prevent loss of body heat, wear insulated/waterproof shoes. Dense fog can aggravate lung-related problems as it contains particulate matter and other pollutants. If exposed for long, these settle in the lungs, thus clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity,” the advisory mentioned, adding that dense fog can also cause eye irritation, redness or swelling of the eyes.