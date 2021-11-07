Punjab: Govt wants Badals implicated in sacrilege, firing cases, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday alleged that the state government was pressurising Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to implicate former CM, Parkash Singh Badal, and him in sacrilege and police firing cases ahead of the questioning of Sirsa Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a Special Investigations Team (SIT).

The hearing of the sacrilege case is on November 12 and before that, the SIT wants to question Sirsa Dera head Ram Rahim.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, in the presence of Punjab Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, Jasvir Singh Garhi, Badal targeted the Congress government and said that they were trying to hide their failures by trying to divert attention on to the Badals.

Badal said that the SAD was committed to ensuring justice in the case, and will take it up with all earnestness if it was voted to power in the 2022 polls. “It is a matter of sorrow for us that we could not deliver justice on this issue. I have apologized to the Sikh Sangat earlier. I apologize even now. This happened because the Congress had put pressure on us to hand over the probe into the sacrilege cases to the CBI. However, after a change at the top of the government, the state has moved court, to take back the matter from the CBI resulting in an inordinate wait for justice. I would like to make it clear to the Chief Minister, as well as the civil and police administration, that ensuring justice in the case will be the top priority of the next SAD-BSP alliance government. Anyone implicated innocents in the case will not only face a judicial inquiry but also be convicted.”

Asserting that the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis were still waiting for justice in the case, Badal said that he has earnestly prayed earlier that nothing should remain of those who had indulged in the heinous crime of sacrilege as well as those who had politicised this issue. “Captain Amarinder did politics on this issue by basing his entire campaign on it. You have seen what has happened to him. The Congress party is doing the same and will suffer the same fate,” Badal added.



Badal also targeted the Punjab government for an alleged shortage of DAP in the wheat sowing season and for not doing anything to stop the enhancement of the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state.

Targeting Congress state president, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Badal also said that appointing an Advocate General, DGP, CS and SSPs were the prerogatives of the Chief Minister alone.