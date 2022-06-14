As Punjab starts listening labs, schools see dip in English failure rates

At the government school in Jalandhar’s Laddewalli, 11-year-old Sneha listens intently to an audio recording through a pair of headphones. The pencil in her hand hovers over a printed list of words and through the recording, Sneha learns the usage and pronunciation of every word. Like her, the 20 other students present in the Smart Language Listening Lab (SLLL) listen and repeat the same set of words.

“The listening lab is a boon for me. My teachers introduced me to it a few months back and explained the steps and procedure of listening to every chapter carefully. Listening has not only made me learn new English words, but also helps me improve my pronunciation, which is a very important part of spoken English, and dismisses my fear about this international language. Now I can speak difficult words with great ease and can face the world confidently.

Thank you,” Sneha says as she wraps up her prepared speech.

The class 7 student, whose father fixes tyre punctures for a living, confessed that before she joined the lab, she couldn’t even complete a sentence in English. “But for the past 5-6 months, ever since I have been taking my listening classes regularly and practising it with my classmates and my sisters, my confidence has gone up,” Sneha said.

“After listening to each word carefully, revising and bringing them in daily conversations, now I can prepare my speeches in English on various topics like the importance of listening labs,” she added.

Simran of Class 7 Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Model Town in Jalandhar, has also developed good communication skills through SLLL and has even started a channel on YouTube – Fun with Simran – where she shares her views on different topics.

Like Simran and Sneha, girls from several government schools have improved their vocabulary and English communication skills through SLLL. Most of these students belong to poor families and are wards of daily wage workers.

In Punjab, SLLLs have been set up in the middle, high and higher secondary schools in the past 8-9 months by the department of education. In schools where there isn’t enough space to make a separate listening lab, students have been provided with an audio player, headphones and a pen-drive with the recordings so that they can practice in their classrooms. The listening-learning programme has been launched in 6,349 government schools – 2,557 middle, 1,741 high and 2,051 higher secondary schools – by the state’s education department.

“For government school students, English was a shortcoming. But that isn’t the case no more as we are preparing our students to overcome this. They (the students) are happily doing this weekly activity; they are practising and making videos and sharing them with teachers and classmates,” Tajinder Singh, principal of Laddewali government school, said.

“You can speak to any of our students in English now and they will understand and try to revert in English only,” English teachers Mamta and Ranjit Kaur said.

“We are trying to put our best to enrich the communication skills of our students at par with any good private school…most of our children come from very poor family backgrounds and here we give them the best facilities,” Sangeeta Bhatia, principal of the Model Town government school said.

Another teacher, Ranjit, said, “They have a great zeal to learn…their parents do not even know what their kids are learning in schools so whatever efforts are required are to be made by teachers only.”

“The change is visible across several districts as students are sharing their videos in which they are speaking confidently about themselves and on other issues. Our main motive is to design a proper methodology which can help them to learn easily and it will help the department too when the result of this subject will be improved further. Even teachers’ training is conducted from time to time,” said Chander Shekhar, an English mentor for schools in Jalandhar. “Even other English language-related programmes including English Booster Clubs (EBC), which were initiated earlier, are also mitigating the fear of English language among the students,” he added.

This programme is based on the IELTS examination and has four modules – speaking, listening, reading and writing – to prepare students for competitive exams and better job opportunities after completing their 10+2.

“We cover syllabus-related and general topics in our worksheets…the students listen and learn to pronounce the words and also learn to use punctuation, prepositions etc.,” Shekar said. A senior officer in the education department said, “We are adopting a multi-level approach, which was the brainchild of the former education secretary Krishan Kumar, to strengthen the base in the English language which led our students taking competitive exams in diverse fields including engineering, medical etc., which was not common earlier.”

Till a few years ago, several students from government schools would fail in English in their board examinations. In 2017, as many as 70,436 students failed English in class 10. In 2016 as many as 56,628 students failed despite being given 26-30 grace marks were awarded to students as the year before that saw about 80,278 students fail the subject.

But in 2019, as many as 91.09 per cent of class 10 students passed in English – about 28,256 failed against the 89,789 witnessed in 2018. This jump can be attributed to the English-speaking programme the Punjab education department introduced in the 2018-19 academic year.

The program was developed to bring down the failure percentage and it did just that.