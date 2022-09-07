Punjab govt orders verification of blue ration card holders, viral video raises questions about such cardholders’ genuineness

Ahead of the launch of the free ration delivery scheme, the Punjab government has ordered verification of all blue ration card holders, who are entitled to get ration from ration depots at a very cheap price, to establish the authenticity.

The government marked this verification because the previous regime had allegedly distributed around 11 lakh such cards just before the elections.

Sources said the verification of the blue card holders is conducted by every new government.

A viral video on social media raised a question about the authenticity of the beneficiaries under this scheme, which is meant for the BPL families.

In this video, a man driving a Mercedes car with a VIP number was seen taking 2 kg wheat from a ration depot in Hoshiarpur under the Punjab Atta dal scheme.

Several other beneficiaries were also collecting the ration from the same depot and one of them made this video.

Amit Kunar, the depot holder of Hoshiarpur, from where the man took wheat in his Mercedes-Benz told the media that they give rations to all those who hold a blue card.

Advertisement

It is learnt that the said man, who was driving Mercedes-Benz, told the media the car does not belong to him but his distant relatives who live abroad and had parked the car at his place.

The man added he drives it occasionally as per the instructions of the owner since it is a diesel car.

Verification in this episode is also underway to know the credentials of the man.

Advertisement

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak Tuesday said that almost 11 lakh cards were distributed by the previous government just before the elections to lure the voters and the verification of these are a must.

There are 1.43 crore beneficiaries in Punjab under the scheme.

As per this scheme, a person who owns ACs, land above 2.5 acres and a four-wheeler and even those who have taken five acres of land on lease will no longer be eligible for free ration.