Friday, August 12, 2022

Punjab govt bans 10 insecticides for 60 days: ‘in interest of basmati growers’

The insecticides include Acephate, Buprofezin, Chloropyriphos, Methamidophos, Propiconazole, Thiamethoxam, Profenofos, Isoprothiolane, Carbendazim, and Tricyclazole.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar |
August 13, 2022 2:57:12 am
There are over 10,000 pesticide dealers in Punjab and almost everyone has stocks of these. (File/Representational)

The Punjab government on Friday banned the use of 10 insecticides, which are mostly used in aromatic paddy (Basmati), for 60 days from August 12 to October 12. The insecticides include Acephate, Buprofezin, Chloropyriphos, Methamidophos, Propiconazole, Thiamethoxam, Profenofos, Isoprothiolane, Carbendazim, and Tricyclazole.

There are over 10,000 pesticide dealers in Punjab and almost everyone has stocks of these.

The notification, issued by the additional chief secretary, read that sale, stock, distribution and use of insecticides mentioned are banned for 60 days in the interest of Basmati rice growers because of several reasons. One, there is a risk of higher pesticide residues than the maximum residue level (MRL) fixed by the competent authority in the Basmati rice grains on account of the use of these Agrochemicals. Secondly, the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, has recommended alternative Agro chemicals to control pests in Basmati rice in Punjab. Third, the Punjab Rice Millers and exporters Association has also reported that many samples got tested by them contain the residue value of these pesticides is much higher than the MRL values in Basmati rice.

The association requested a ban on these agrochemicals to save the Basmati produce and to ensure hassle-free export of Basmati rice to other countries. A senior official said that they have already directed the dealers to return the stock of these pesticides.

Meanwhile, experts said that such time-to-time bans won’t stop dealers from storing or farmers from using such insecticide in rice crop. “Most of these insecticides are used in wheat, vegetables, fruits and sugarcane and so these are easily available with farmers. Such chemicals should be banned parmanently in the state as several foreign consignments of basmati rice are rejected every month because of high MRL,” said a basmati exporter.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:57:12 am

