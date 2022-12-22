Two days before much-publicised mega PTM, teachers ask, ‘what is new in this?’

Ahead of the December 24 Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), which the Punjab government announced through huge advertisements, teachers of government schools asked the government “where is its Delhi Model of education”? And why is this government picking the already conceived and implemented ideas instead of bringing something ‘out of the box” as claimed by it repeatedly to up the education standard in the state?

They added that the current government did not appreciate the state for achieving the top position in the National Achievement Survey (NAS)- 2021 declared in May this year just two months after the formation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and termed this achievement mere a manipulation of data. On Wednesday, all the national and vernacular newspapers were carrying a full front page advertisement about the Mega PTM of all government schools on December 24. Following this, government teachers started sharing these ads on their social media groups questioning what is new in it that calls for full front page in all the newspaper? They said that the Punjab Education department has been doing it since 2020.

A teacher mentioned that “in a week-long Virtual Parents Teachers Meeting, which was held for the first time in the state from September 14 to 19, 2020, parents of over 20 lakh students interacted with over one lakh government school teachers.

Another teacher said, “The education minister is presenting ‘Mission Shat Patishat on social media as if it is his own idea. This idea was launched in September 2019 to achieve 100 per cent result in classes 5, 8, 10 and the board exams and we all have been working hard to achieve it since then.” “The AAP government seems in quandary, though it has been criticising Punjab’s top ranking in the field of education by terming it just a manipulation based on fake data and clamouring of “Delhi Model” to bring in qualitative improvement in school education, till now not even an iota of much publicised visionary road map is in sight,” said Parmod Bharti, an educationist, adding that instead of taking steps to implement the Delhi Model, the education minister, is furthering almost all projects conceived and implemented during the past five years. “Be it, smart schools, enrollment drive, PTMs and Mission 100 per cent. However, the education minister, is projecting all these as first-of-its-kind steps being taken by the AAP government towards qualitative improvement in school education,” he added.

Also, several teachers who had worked hard to bring Punjab to number one are now feeling disappointed because they are sidelined in the new government which wants to run the education departments on the ideas of some NGOs without considering teachers as an important role player.

They said they developed several unique techniques in the past five years to make Punjab number one in education. “When the Punjab Model, which was developed by 100s of teachers by including several innovative techniques to improve learning abilities of students, can bring Punjab to number one position, then why do we need the Delhi model, which was behind Punjab in NAS ranking?” asked another teacher. Most teachers said that instead of doing politics in education, the government must admit that the Punjab model is the best and should encourage it further.