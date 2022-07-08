Punjab: Forest department evacuates 12 acres from three encroachers

Following orders from Forest and Food Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, 12 acres of land, which falls under Forest Division Nawanshahr, was evacuated at Bachhua village on Friday. The evacuation was part of the drive initiated by the Forest and Wildlife Department against unauthorised occupants.

Satinder Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Nawanshahr (at Garhshankar), said that in coordination with the district administration and with help from Total Survey Station (digital measurement), the department demarcated their land and later acquired it and planted saplings there.

He said that as per the directions of RK Mishra, Principal Chief Forest Officer Hills (Head of the Forest Force), Basanta Raj Kumar, Chief Forest Conservator Hills and K Kanan, Conservator Shivalik Circle, a case under PP Act, 1973, was filed in the court of SDM Balachaur to vacate the land from three illegal occupants. After getting the possession warrant, another petition was filed with the revenue tehsildar to free the land.

On Friday, after completing all formalities, the land was taken into possession by the department in the presence of the district police and district administration, said Satinder Singh. He added that the department had cleared encroachments from 250 acres of forest land in Nawanshahr. He said that further encroachments would be cleared in the coming days.

He asked illegal occupants to vacate these lands immediately, else to face stern legal action. He said that the drive on Friday was completed without major protests.

A number of police personnel led by DSP Amar Nath were on standby to prevent any untoward incidents while Nain Tehsildar Rajvarinder Singh was deputed as Duty Magistrate to monitor the operation.