Punjab union calls off protest during PM’s Ferozepur rally after govt invite for talks

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ferozepur rally Wednesday, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab issued a letter inviting Punjab-based farm union Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (PKMSC) to meet the PM on January 15.

PKMSC had sought time with the PM to discuss pending issues following the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

On Tuesday, the union had erected barricades on the route to PM Modi’s rally, as they had been assured their demands would be discussed ahead of his visit to the state.

The union had also planned a massive protest during the rally, which was cancelled this morning after the letter was issued.

The letter invited three leaders of the PKMCS – president Satnam Singh Pannu, general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher and senior vice-president Satwinder Singh Chautala – to meet the Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi between 12.30 pm and 1.00 pm on March 15.

After a meeting with PKMSC leaders on Tuesday evening, Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had said farmers’ concerns had been discussed in detail.

“They are demanding the cancellation of the cases against the farmers in states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi registered during the one-year long protest. I told them the process for the same was already underway, and the cases would be taken back as per the law,” said Shekhawat, adding that discussions on Minimum Support Price were also ongoing.

Shekhawat also said a committee would be formed for further discussions with the consensus of all stakeholders as early as January 15.

PKMSC president Pannu said there was some consensus during the meeting with Shekhawat, but concerns remained over other issues, such as a complete loan waiver for farmers.

Following the meeting Tuesday, farm leaders had allowed vehicles to proceed to the rally venue, but continued protesting at Kulgarhi village.

To avoid any untoward incident, the government had issued the letter around 10.40 am this morning.

The PKMSC had continued their protest in the state even after returning from the Delhi morcha, including holding a ‘rail roko’, to put pressure on the government to accept their pending demands.

They had lifted the rail roko on December 29 after getting an assurance that their letter with demands would be sent to the Centre and time would be sought for a meeting with the PM.

Close to a couple of hundred trains were being affected daily due to their protest.