Amid spike in Punjab farm fires, Haryana’s air quality dips to poor

As the paddy harvesting picked pace in Punjab and Haryana after being delayed due to two prolonged spells of rain — in late September and October – the two states reported a spike in stubble burning incidents as farmers are racing against time to prepare their fields for the next crop.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Monday said a total of 1,695 incidents of stubble burning have been reported this year so far from Delhi and its adjoining states with Punjab making for 1,444 farm fires. along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning has led to a spike in air pollution levels in the two states. Incidentally, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in main cities of Punjab remained in moderate and satisfactory categories even as the same in half a dozen cities in Haryana has started falling in the poor category.

Haryana’s Manesar recorded poor category air with an AQI of 291, followed by Faridabad (286), Bahadurgarh (244), Gurugram (232), Jind (228), Fatehabad (210), and Kurukshetra (204).

Comparatively, Punjab cities recorded better air quality with Amritsar reporting an AQI of 145. The AQI in other Punjab cities including Bathinda (126), Jalandhar (139), Khanna 107, Ludhiana (120), Mandi Gobindgarh (106),

Patiala (114), and Rupnagar (87) too remained in moderate to satisfactory category.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a moderate AQI of 134 compared to National Capital Delhi’s 237.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

In the poor category, the possible health impacts are breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure while moderate AQI indicates breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma and heart diseases.

As per CAQM, Punjab has reported 1,444 incidents of farm fires as against 2,375 in the corresponding period last year. Haryana has logged 244 fire events as compared to 1,026 in 2021 while National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Uttar Pradesh have recorded only five such incidents as against 30 last year. Delhi has reported two incidents of stubble burning this year so far.

Data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute showed a spike in the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab. The agrarian state reported 169 farm fires on Saturday, 206 on Sunday and 403 on Monday.

The first paddy residue burning incident was reported on September 15 in Punjab, September 18 in Haryana, September 30 in the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and October 5 in Delhi, the CAQM said.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and vegetables.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Punjab had reported 71,304 farm fires between September 15 and November 30 last year and 83,002 farm fires in the corresponding period in 2020.

PM is made up of tiny pieces (microscopic matter suspended in air and water and which is a mixture of many chemicals) of solids and liquids. These may include dirt and dust and in Air, these are called aerosols.

According to the CAQM, around 31,700 custom hiring centres and cooperatives have been set up in Punjab, Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and more than two lakh crop residue management machinery are available for utilisation.