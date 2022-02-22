Punjab elections: Despite loss of kin, two poll employees refuses to abandon poll post

At roughly 2 pm Sunday with voting at the Banga polling booth in full swing, Mangat Ram (57) received a phone call that he had lost his brother, Sukhcharan (62), due to a heart attack. Even as he fought back tears, Mangat refused to abandon his duty at the polling booth.

Assigned to help the polling staff at the booth, Mangat, who hails from Bisla village and works as a peon with Government Senior Secondary School in village Gobindpur, kept the news to himself.

“I didn’t even tell members of polling party of my grief at first. But as my phone kept ringing incessantly, they repeatedly asked and I had to tell them,” he said.

The 57-year-old went home briefly, and returned after attending the funeral. He stayed on duty till the EVMs were deposited in the evening.

Baljeet Singh, a sector magistrate, was another employee on poll duty who lost his sister Sunday.

Baljeet, a PTI in Government High School, Jasso Majara, too was on duty in Banga at a separate booth.

He got message in the morning around 8 am about the loss of his sister. He refused to abandon his post even after the Banga RO came to know about his situation.

He relinquished his charge at 1 am after receiving all the EVMs of booths under his monitoring as sector magistrate and getting them locked safely in the strong room at GN College for Women, Banga.

Banga SDM-cum-RO, Navneet Kaur Bal, said that both have set an example for others. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal too praised the dedication of both employees.