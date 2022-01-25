Bhagwant Mann asks Punjab CM Channi to explain his nephew’s Rs 10 crore

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab president and the party’s Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly polls, Bhagwant Mann, on Monday formally launched a new slogan for the party — ‘Hun ni Khawange Dhokha, Kejriwal te Bhagwant Mann nu Devange Mauka’ (now we will not be cheated, one chance to Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) — in Jalandhar and trained his gun at state Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, asking him from where his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey had managed to amass Rs 10 crore.

AAP’s earlier slogan was “Ik Mauka Kejriwal Nu’ (one chance to Kejriwal).

The Enforcement Directorate had recently raided the residence of Honey and his associates in an illegal sand mining case dating back to 2018 and recovered Rs. 10 crore in unaccounted cash.

Taking a dig at Congress’ action against the sand mafia, he said that once Sonia Gandhi had called former CM Captain Amarinder Singh to act tough on illegal sand mining to which Captain had replied that how could he act when a majority of his MLAs and ministers were allegedly involved in it. He said that he had sent the names of 44 such leaders and also termed them as ‘Ali Baba and 44 Chor”.