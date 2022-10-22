scorecardresearch
Punjab DGP pays tribute to police martyrs on commemoration day

Yadav was speaking at a Police Commemoration Day event at the headquarters of Punjab Armed Police where he paid rich tributes to personnel who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

Punjab Police is an exceptional force that has served the country, both in times of peace and disturbance, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Friday. Yadav was speaking at a Police Commemoration Day event at the headquarters of Punjab Armed Police where he paid rich tributes to personnel who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation.

He said 1,792 police personnel had sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorism between September 1981 and August 1992. “The 1,792 martyred police officers include 1,604 officers and constables of Punjab Police while the remaining 188 personnel were from the Central Armed Police Force,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement. Yadav witnessed the commemoration parade at the police martyr’s memorial. After giving a ‘general salute’ to the DGP, the commandant of the 80th Battalion read out the names of all 261 police martyrs this year. A two-minute silence was observed and senior officials laid wreaths at the memorial, the statement said.

Yadav assured fulsome support and cooperation from the Punjab government and Punjab Police to the families of the martyrs. Following the event, Yadav met the families of martyrs and assured them of every possible help

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:34:16 am
