Punjab DGP asks officials to crack down on smugglers, contrabands in border districts

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, on Saturday directed all the SSPs of border districts to maintain a strict vigil and check activities of all listed smugglers on a regular basis.

The DGP also asked the respective police commissioners/SSPs to prepare dossiers of gangsters/smugglers and their associates and ensure a crackdown against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The SSPs of districts near the border were also told to divide their areas of jurisdiction into sectors and depute a gazetted officer for every sector, who is personally out for night domination exercises.

DGP Sahota, while chairing a crime review meeting with officials of Jalandhar and Border range at PAP Complex here, also directed all the police commissioners/SSPs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, illegal mining, and other corrupt practices. Taking cognisance of another tiffin bomb that was recovered recently, DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota directed his men to keep a strict vigil on drones being used for smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives, and drugs.



He also ordered district heads to install CCTVs at all police stations and religious places.

Sahota directed his men to also identify hotspots infamous for drug smuggling in their concerned areas and launch suitable operations to nab all those selling/smuggling contrabands. He also ordered district chiefs to nab all Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and bail jumpers of NDPS cases in their jurisdiction at the earliest. The DGP also ordered the police commissioners/SSPs of major cities — including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar — to further improve their traffic management system to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel of commuters.