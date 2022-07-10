Punjab: Dal Khalsa protests removal of Bhindranwale’s pictures from buses

Dal Khalsa on Saturday launched a protest against the orders of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) to remove the pictures of Khalistan ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from government buses.

The protest found support from the Akali Dal, SAD (Amritsar) and other Sikh groups, who vowed to re-paste the pictures on buses if the PRTC didn’t take back its orders.

Hundreds of youths associated with Dal Khalsa, and others, carried pictures of Bhindranwale and Hawara and marched towards the Jalandhar bus stand, where they were stopped by a heavy police contingent. Some of the protesters later managed to forcibly paste a few posters on buses, triggering a scuffle with the police personnel present at the spot. Later, the police arranged a meeting of the protesters with PRTC general manager Gurinder Singh, who assured them that the issue will be looked into and resolved by Tuesday.

The protesters were led by Dal Khalsa spokesperson, Paramjit Singh Mand. Mand said that they will wait till Wednesday before launching their next course of action.

Paramjit Singh Tanda, another Dal Khalsa leader involved in Saturday’s protest, said that if their demands are not met then the party will launch a widespread protests across Punjab.