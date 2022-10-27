Punjab crosses last year’s stubble-burning incidents to date

Despite a lot of efforts by the Punjab government through several awareness camps organised by the Agricultural Department against paddy stubble burning, Punjab’s stubble burning incidents have crossed the figures for 2021 in the same corresponding period. Also, the state recorded a single day’s highest number of fires on October 26 in this season. Till October 25 daily cases were quite below the 1000 mark.

Till October 26, the state has recorded 7,036 fibre incidents from September 15 to October 26 including 1,238 fires on October 26 while during the same period in 2021, a total of 6,463 fires were recorded and on October 26 last year 329 fire incidents were reported.

According to Punjab Remote Sensing Centre ( PRSC), Ludhiana, on Wednesday Tarn Taran recorded 210 fire incidents followed by Patiala and Sangrur where 183 and 126 fire incidents were reported, respectively.

Apart from this, Firozpur recorded 116 cases, 90 cases were reported from Kapurthala, 58 from Jalandhar, 54 each from Amritsar and Bathinda, 45 from Fatehgarh Sahib, 43 from Ludhiana, 36 from Barnala, 29 from Moga, 25 from Mansa, 23 each from Fazilka and Muktsar Sahib, 21 from Hoshiarpur, 15 each from Rupnagar and Mohali, 13 each from Faridkot and Malerkotla. Only Nawanshahr and Pathankot districts recorded Zero Burning on October 26.

To date, Tarn Taran is at the top with 1,560 fires while Amritsar and Patiala are in second and third place with 1,139 and 651 fire incidents, respectively.

Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Ferozpur, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Fathe Garh Shaib, Moga, and Bathinda recorded 623, 485, 421, 340, 324, 300, 279, 167, and 144, fires incidents, respectively. While remaining 10 districts recorded below 100 incidents each while Pathankot is the only district to date which has ‘Zero Stubble burning.

Interestingly Tarn Taran and Pathankot districts fall in the Majha region, which has four districts including Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, of the state and one district is at the top in the stubble burning to date while another has recorded ‘Zero burning’ till now.

Experts said that now the stubble cases would be on the rise because paddy harvesting is quite delayed this year and wheat sowing has already begun here because of which farmers are in hurry to clear the fields which would result in heavy burning in the coming days.

As the government has to organise 2800 farmers’ camps in the state this year to educate the farmers about the benefits of not burning the paddy stubble in the fields and the majority of camps have already been conducted.

Meanwhile, to date, PPCB has imposed 27.33 lakh environment compensation in 1,080 cases and in 423 cases this compensation is yet to be imposed. In 314 cases ‘ a red entry has been made in ‘Khasra Girdawari’ (land records), and one FIR has been filed u/s 188 of IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) so far.