In Punjab, area under cotton down 23.6%; lack of water, electricity major reason

Despite the Punjab government setting a target to have 4 lakh hectares under cotton to reduce land under paddy, the state has witnessed a 23.6 per cent decrease from last year, when about 3.25 lakh hectares were under cotton. Experts believe that this might lead to an increase in paddy in the state.

Till June 9, cotton was sown on only 2.48 lakh hectares of land; the cotton sowing is almost over. In the Punjab cotton belt, four districts – Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa and Mukatsar – record the highest area under cotton; not only have they not reached they targets this year, but they have also not covered as much as last year.

Punjab’s cotton belt consists of Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa, Mukatsar, Moga, Barnala, Sangrur, and Faridkot; here’s how each fared this year:

Fazilka

The district saw the highest area under cotton this year, record 93,000 hectares under cotton, 2,000 less than last year.

“We were determind to cross the target of 1.03 lakh hectares, but erratic water supply created a hurdle,” said district Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Resham Singh Sandhu.

Mansa

The district recorded 45,000 hectares under cotton, a 7,000-hectare decrease from the 52,000 hectares recorded last year. A target of 64,000 hectares was set for the district.

Muktsar sahib

The district did not come close to its target of 50,000 hectares and recorded 32,000 hectares under cotton. Last year, the district had 37,000 hectares under the crop.

Bathinda

Cotton has been sown on 67,000 hectares of land in Bathinda; the district had 76,000 hectares under the crop last year.

In cotton districts like Barnala, Faridkot, Moga and Sangrur this year 1,433 hectares, 2,850 hectares, 149 hectares and 1,244 hectares are under cotton respectively.

Erratic water, electricity supply

In the entire cotton belt, the lack of water due to a breach in the Sirhind canal was cited as the major reason; another reason mentioned was a poor supply of electricity due to which farmers were unable to use tubewells. A lack of electricity for hours led to less sowing of the cotton.

Officials from the agricultural department said that they have wrote to the government several times during the cotton sowing season for a proper supply of canal water or electricity to run the tubewells if canal water could not be supplied; their demands fell to deaf ears and the peak season of cotton sowing – from May 8 till the end of the month – saw a disrupted water supply in the cotton sowing districts, the officials said.

The officials also said that the pink Bollworm insect attack on cotton last year was enough to discourage many farmers from not growing cotton and the 20 per cent decrease in wheat yield was another jolt. For these reasons, many farmers wanted to grow crops like paddy instead of cotton as they would provide good profits, they said.

Director Punjab Agriculture Dr Gurvinder Singh said that they are still getting reports from the field about the exact area

under cotton.