Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Punjab: Congress demands CM Mann’s resignation over his ‘deplaning’ in Germany

Partap Singh Bajwa said it is a national shame that a sitting chief minister was deplaned by an airline.

The Congress leader said the civil aviation minister of India should seek details from the Lufthansa airline about the ‘de-boarding’ of Punjab chief minister and make the report public. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

While addressing reporters in Jalandhar Monday, Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his ‘deplaning’ by the Lufthansa airline at Frankfurt in Germany Sunday. The Congress leader also urged the Union civil aviation ministry to conduct an inquiry into the alleged incident.

He said the civil aviation minister of India should seek details from the Lufthansa airline about the ‘de-boarding’ of Punjab chief minister and make the report public.

Bajwa said it is a national shame that a sitting chief minister was deplaned by an airline. He added that though the AAP spokesperson denied the reports, people travelling with Mann narrated the incident to him.

He alleged there were reports that Mann was not in a position to travel owing to some ‘obvious and embarrassing reasons’ and because of which the flight was delayed for four hours as the luggage had to be taken out from the flight.

Also Read |Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to seek trust vote on Thursday to ‘prove Operation Lotus failure’

Bajwa said tickets for the entire team accompanying the chief minister had to be purchased again.

Talking about the Chandigarh University girls’ hostel video leak incident, Bajwa said: “It is a well-known university and such a thing is a big trauma for girl students and their parents.”

Asked about former Congress chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh joining the BJP, he said that it will hardly impact the Congress.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 05:07:58 pm
