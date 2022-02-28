Punjab compiles list of nearly 500 local students stranded in Ukraine

The Punjab government has collected details of nearly 500 students from the state who are currently stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian assault on the country.

The data was compiled after the families of these stranded students contacted district administrative authorities across the state on the helpline numbers provided by the each district.

The details collected from various districts revealed that among the stranded students in Ukraine, 47 students are from Jalandhar district.

Authorities are compiling passport details, current address and contacts in Ukraine, so that the same details can be passed to the Union government for expediting their safe return back home.

In Amritsar, details of 45 students have been collected so far followed by 42 students from Gurdaspur, 36 from Patiala, 34 from Ludhiana, 30 from Tarn Taran, 28 from Hoshiarpur, 23 from Barnala, and 22 each from Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Mukatsar Sahib districts.

Apart from this, 21 students in the list are from Bathinda, 19 are from Pathankot, 18 are from Rupnagar, 17 from Mansa, 12 from Faridkot, 10 each from Ferozpur and Mohali.

Moga has 9 students stuck in Ukraine, while 8 are from Malerkotla, 6 from Fatehgarh Sahib, 5 from Fazilka and 4 from Sangrur.

Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr , Vishesh Sarangal, said that from their district, out of total 22 stranded are Ukraine 17 are from Nawanshahr, three from Balachaur and one from Banga. He said that the last and 22nd stranded resident actually belongs to Chandigarh, but her father works in Nawanshahr.

Sarangal said that four of them are on work permit, three are visitors and rest are on study visa.

The DC said: We have shared the details of stranded residents with Ministry of External Affairs through the state government for safe evacuation.”

District authorities revealed that the calls were coming regularly on the helpline numbers from the parents as well as from the students stuck in Ukraine.

An MBBS student Shivang Sharma said on Sunday that Indian Embassy has assured them that they will be evacuated soon “so we have decided to stay at the metro station only till then”.