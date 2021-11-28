Punjab CM announces centre for research on three Hindu epics, says will do PhD on Mahabharata

His eyes set firmly on the 2022 Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday announced the setting up of an exclusive centre for research on three Hindu epics – Ramayana, Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita – besides Rs 10 crore being allotted for the Brahmin Bhalai Board. The announcements were made by Channi during the laying of the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Bhagwan Parshuram Taposthal at Phagwara, in the presence of Cabinet ministers, Rana Gurjit Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Apart from this, the Punjab CM also announced a budgetary provision of Rs 2 crore for Bhagwan Parshuram Chair in Punjabi university, and also dedicate a chair in the name of Bhagwan Parshuram at Punjabi University, Patiala, for which the state will provide Rs 2 crore annual grant.

Channi, while addressing a gathering on Sunday, said that the new research centre will showcase the message of the three Hindu epics, which have been a source of life and inspiration for humanity.

“I was told by a very wise and scholarly man to learn one shloka of the Bhagavad Gita every day to make my life meaningful and righteous. The Gita updesh is unparalleled. My present PhD will be completed in three months. Then I will start learning Sanskrit and do a PhD on the Mahabharata,” he said.

“This research centre will act as a catalyst for disseminating the message of these epics among the masses in its simplest form, and the state government is trying to rope in respected Shankaracharya ji for this ambitious project,” the CM added.

The CM further said that the state government will develop the Taposthan of Bhagwan Parshuram ji as a state of the art architectural marvel. He said that a cheque of Rs 10 crore has already been handed over to the district administration and more funds, whenever needed, will be allotted accordingly. He added that Rs 75 lakh will also be spent on the development of a place related to Mata Renuka ji, the mother of Lord Parshuram ji.

The CM, in other announcements, said that the Brahmin Welfare Board will be entrusted with the task of caring for stray cattle in the state and the government will provide funds to the board for the same.

Channi, while invoking the Hindu epic of the Mahabharata, also made a scathing attack on the Akalis, stating that the Kauravas were ruined due to their puttar moh (love for son) of King Dhritarashtra. Likewise, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was in shambles due to the party’s love for Sukhbir Badal, the son of Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal. CM Channi said that the Mahabharata is a treatise on statecraft and is still relevant today and the poor situation of the Akali Dal was an example of it.

CM Channi added that the life and philosophy of Bhagwan Parshuram teach us that irrespective of our caste, religion and profession, we should fight injustice with all our might.

The Chief Minister said power to the common man was the basic principle of Lord Parshuram’s teachings.

While trying to strike an emotional chord with the Brahmin community, he said that the community has had strong ties with him since his early days. He then went on to announce a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the village panchayat of Khaati.

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, for little knowledge about the state, he said that the Delhi Chief Minister was groping in the dark for fulfilling his lust of power. He said that besides being an outsider, Kejriwal is a rumour monger who knows nothing about state but wants to get involved in everything. CM Channi said that such type of cheap politics will never be successful in the state.

(With PTI inputs)