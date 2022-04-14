‘Will send them again’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Oppn criticism over Kejriwal-state officials meet

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said Thursday he had sent senior government officials to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and will send them again amid opposition allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is controlling the government in Punjab.

“Officials used to go Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for training purposes then why can’t they go to Delhi to learn good things and if it is required we will send them to Israel too,” said Mann, adding that he will also send them to Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and other places.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The Punjab chief minister said that even Melania Trump, the wife of former US president Donald Trump, came to see schools in Delhi then why can’t officials in Punjab learn from other states and questioned the objection to the meeting.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had met the state chief secretary, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chief and other Punjab power department officials in the national capital. Mann was not present during this meeting during which the AAP’s pre-poll guarantees to Punjab voters, including 300 units of free power, were discussed.

After Monday’s meeting, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the meeting between Kejriwal and Punjab government officials was “unconstitutional and unacceptable” and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that the people of the state did not vote for the government which was to be “remote-controlled” from Delhi.

Mann was at Boota Mandi in Jalandhar to pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Replying to a question about the post-matric scholarship scheme scam unearthed during the previous Congress government, Mann said soon Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, the then former social security minister, will soon be filing an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court or in the sessions court urging for VIP treatment in jail.

About former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night in the illegal sand mining case, Mann said people should face what they did.

The Punjab chief minister also said that all promises made by the AAP to the people before the Assembly elections will be fulfilled. He said that wheat procurement is going on smoothly and they will also manage stubble burning. Governments have no dearth of money only intentions are needed, he said, adding that they will use the Centre’s funds in a proper manner and nothing will be returned unused.