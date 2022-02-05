Illegal sand mining: ED arrests Channi’s nephew in PMLA case

Just over two weeks before Punjab votes to elect its new Assembly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey on charges of money laundering linked to an alleged illegal sand mining case of 2018. The central agency claimed that Honey has admitted that Rs 10 crore in cash recovered during raids last month “pertained to him” and were “generated through mining related activities including clearance of mining files and transfer of officials”.

Honey, the son of Channi’s sister-in-law, was arrested in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of questioning at the ED office in Jalandhar. He was produced in the court of Additional district and sessions Judge Manjinder Singh, which remanded him in five-day custody of the ED. The ED had sought his custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Channi said that the illegal sand mining case in which his nephew has been arrested was being unnecessarily linked to him.“The matter is now in the court. We will accept whatever the court decides. But it is unnecessarily being linked to me,” Channi said.

The central agency on January 18 and 19 had raided multiple locations in Punjab, including the premises of Honey, in connection with money laundering linked to an illegal sand mining case registered at Rahon police station of Nawanshahr district in 2018. The agency had claimed to have seized Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore cash and “incriminating” documents pertaining to sand mining business, and property from Honey’s premises.

In its plea presented in the court, (a copy with The Indian Express) for seeking Honey’s custody, the ED mentioned that during the course of searches, “statements of Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Santokh Singh (father of Bhupinder Singh) and Sandeep Kumar were…recorded under section 17 of PMLA, whereby it has been established that the aforesaid cash (Rs 10 crore) actually belonged to Bhupinder Singh”.