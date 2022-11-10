Punjab asks brick kilns to use paddy-straw pellets as fuel, they say ensure supply first

In a bid to arrest stubble burning in the state, a recent notification by the Punjab department of science, technology and environment said that all the brick kilns in the state shall replace at least 20% coal with paddy-straw pellets for fuel requirements in the kiln – a furnace or oven that is used for making bricks and clay objects hard after they have been shaped.

While the kiln owners are happy with the decision of the government, they however say the state should help facilitate the process.

Kiln owners say there is hardly any paddy stubble pellet-making industry in the state at the moment, and this notification has come at a time when a large number of farmers have either burned the crop residue (stubble) or incorporated it in the soil.

The government should have collected a good amount of stubble so that it could have been used in the ‘to-be-established’ pellet-making units in the state in future.

The notification, which is undersigned by the superintendent of the department, dated November 4 reads that the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) being the prescribed authority under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs being the licensing authority shall create awareness and mobilise the brick kilns to mandatory replace at least 20% coal with paddy straw-based pellets as fuel. The department of science, technology and environment through the Punjab state council for science and technology shall provide and extend necessary technical assistance for the implementation of the action plan aforementioned.

In case of failure to comply with the directions, action in accordance with the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, shall be taken against the violators.

Also, the deputy commissioners of all districts shall monitor the progress of activities performed under the aforementioned action plan. The directions shall come into force with effect from May 1, 2023.

By implementing it, four-fold objectives could be achieved, including reducing the usage and dependence on coal fuel in brick kilns; managing and increasing the scientific use of paddy straw in kilns; making an endeavour to achieve the stringent standards of emission @ 250 mg/ Nm3 for particulate matter in the brick kiln industry; and implementing the plan for the prevention, control and abatement of environmental pollution, the notification mentioned.

The department in collaboration with PPCB has conducted a study on this which revealed that the paddy-straw pellets can partially replace coal as fuel in the brick kilns without any structural modification and their usage as fuel has also resulted in meeting the stringent standards of emissions, the notification mentioned.

Punjab Brick Kiln Owners’ Association president Harmesh Mohi said that there is no such industry (paddy-straw pellet units) in the state at present, and the government should establish it.

Shiv Walia, owner of Hoshiarpur-based brick kiln ‘Tata Brick’, says the kiln industry is ready for this replacement, as coal is costing them an arm and a leg, but in the first place there should be sufficient supply of such pellets to the kiln owners.

“I am ready to provide the required land to set up such a plant by the government department which can provide us such pellets in Hoshiarpur where we can test them in the kilns and accordingly modification can be made to enhance the strength of such pellets,” Walia said, adding that these pellets would be relatively cheap compared to coal and environment-friendly as well.

Officials in the department said that a letter dated October 28 issued to brick kiln owners’ associations mentioned that realising the need for establishing a large number of new pelletising and torrefaction units, the CPCB has introduced guidelines for grant of one-time financial assistance for setting up such plants under environment protection charge funds, and kiln owners can avail of this fund to establish such units.