Arbitration cases in various cooperative societies: ‘Defaulter’ farmers in ‘salsi’ cases fear attachment of their property

“If you write my story, will the government believe that my late father Darshan Singh had paid off all his debts to the cooperative society through its secretary and the debt shown against his name in ‘salsi case’ is wrong,” asks Bhim Singh while speaking to The Indian Express.

For the uninitiated, ‘salsi’ means arbitration, which is judging of a dispute between people or groups by someone who is not involved.

The 52-year-old from Bhakhrial village (Budhlada tehsil) in Mansa district is having less than one acre land. He is now facing a ‘salsi’ case which was decided against his father, who died in June last year, this February by the arbitrator of the cooperative department.

Salsi cases are those cases in which farmers are declared defaulters by cooperative societies or cooperative banks and then such cases are decided by an arbitrator. Arbitrators are usually the inspectors of cooperative societies.

In Bhim Singh’s case, the arbitrator decided the case on February 22, 2022, and said that Darshan Singh could not produce any receipt of repaying his debt amounting to Rs 1,16,770 of Todarpur Cooperative Society except an affidavit claiming that a wrong case was made against him. The decision says that Darshan Singh is liable to pay Rs 1,77, 372 to the society, including Rs 58,352 interest amount. And if he fails to pay the amount, then legal action can be taken against him.

Legal action is usually the attachment of the farmer’s land under Section 63 (b) of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, and then warrants can be issued against him under Section 63 (c) of the same Act.

Now Bhim Singh had filed an appeal in the office of the Assistant Registrar (AR) Cooperative Society Budhlada claiming that the arbitrator had given a wrong, one-sided decision against his father much after his death. He also pointed out that no notice regarding any debt pending against him (Darshan Singh) was issued to us, who are his legal heirs. “My father died in June 2021 and the arbitrator in his February 2022 decision addressed my father as if he was alive which shows that the arbitrator was not even aware that Darshan Singh was no more,” said Bhim Singh.

Incidentally, a case of another Darshan Singh (who had also died last year) of the same village was also decided on the same date showing a debt of Rs 1,53, 965, including Rs 29,540 interest on the principal amount, against him. In this case, the arbitrator’s decision said that – Darshan Singh claimed that he had paid the entire amount through the secretary of the cooperative sabha, but he could not produce any receipt to substantiate his claim.

His (Darshan Singh) family says it’s a wrong case as they have already repaid their debt to the secretary.

Similarly, Rachpal Singh of Saspali village in Mansa district also faced a Salsi case in which he was made liable to pay Rs 4,32,380 to his cooperative society by the arbitrator. But Rachpal Singh too says that nothing was pending against him.

These farmers are among scores of such farmers who are facing ‘salsi’ cases in various cooperative societies and are now fearing the attachment of their property (farmland), because recently the cooperative department had issued a letter to cooperative sabhas in Punjab stating that ‘salsi’ cases should be made against the defaulter farmers by taking legal action. Also, the sabha members (farmers) should be persuaded to repay their debts. The letter further stated that Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab was dissatisfied with the legal action taken against the defaulter members.

Significantly, the bulk of these cases involves “small” and “marginal” farmers, and they are fearing for their land now.

Earlier, farmers’ land used to be snatched through ‘kurki’, but the previous Congress government had abolished Section 67 (A) of the Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, which provided for “kurki” (auction) of farmers’ land pledged at the time of taking a loan.

“And now, Section 65, which provides for attaching farmers’ land before awarding of salsi case, Sections 63 (b) and 63 (c) of Punjab Cooperative Societies Act, 1961, give powers to officials of cooperative department for attaching farmers’ land after the decision of the case and issuing warrants against them,” Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda general secretary Jagmohan Singh says, adding that they had demanded that the government abolish all these sections.

He says several farmers from Sangrur, Nabha and other districts are facing ‘salsi cases’, which allegedly were one-sided decisions (without giving prior notice). He says that they will launch a massive protest against it as there are a lot of wrong things happening in the cooperative societies.

Why farmers are saying that the ‘salsi’ cases are one-sided decisions?

Former sarpanch of village Todarpur, Gurdeep Singh, who is raising the issue of one-sided ‘salsi’ cases, says that in Todarpur Cooperative Society, which caters to the farmers of three villages, around 35 farmers are facing ‘salsi cases’ and in all cases, the decisions are one-sided, as farmers came to know about such cases against them when the final decisions were handed down to them. All of them have now appealed against the decisions before Assistant Registrar (AR).

He alleged that in many cooperative societies, notices in ‘salsi’ cases are prepared against farmers, but they are not issued physically. The department officials decide the cases as per their whims and fancies. And this is a common practice, he alleged.

“We had raised this issue through several protests because in the cooperative department, it has its arbitrator and its courts, and cases are decided without giving a hearing to farmers,” he said.

“It is happening in many societies in connivance with secretaries of the societies,” an inspector in the cooperative department in Malwa region said.

Why do most farmers facing ‘salsi’ cases say that they had already repaid their debts through secretaries of the societies and debt shown against them is wrong?

Secretary of a society generally takes care of several activities of the society, including procuring several farm-related materials for society, and he/she is also in regular touch with farmers. “Farmers go to them to deposit their debt amount. Several secretaries even keep the passbooks of farmers with them because farmers trust them,” said president of a society.

Balwinder Singh of Bhakhrial village, who is also taking up ‘salsi case’ issues with the farm unions, alleged that in their cooperative society, secretaries took debt amount from various farmers, but they kept the money with themselves, instead of depositing it in the farmers’ account. As a result, the farmers were seen as defaulters.

A senior officer in the agriculture department said that society secretaries in connivance with some senior officials of the cooperative department are collecting the money from many farmers, who are not educated, but the amount is not deposited in the accounts of the farmers. Also, the arbitrators are misled against the farmers in ‘salsi’ cases.

A case detail procured from the department revealed that – an arbitrator decided the case against farmer Jagdish Singh of Bhakhrial village on February 22, 2022, and then on February 25, 2022 (three days after the first decision), the arbitrator found the secretary of the society guilty.

“Even an audit report of the Congress government’s tenure showed that funds were advanced by the secretaries against the names of the farmers who had died much before such withdrawal,” said Gurdeep Singh.

Sources said that the department needs a complete overhauling to save the cooperative societies.

Goverment take:

Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies, Patiala Division, Kuldeep Kumar, while speaking to The Indian Express said that whenever such cases of fraud by the secretaries of the cooperative societies are coming to light, the department is registering FIRs against them. He said that farmers have all the right to appeal against the decision of the arbitrator or to go to the appellate authority.