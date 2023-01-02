Punjab and J&K Zone declared overall champion in DAV National Sports for Girls

Punjab and J&K Zone capped off a remarkable performance by claiming the title of overall champion in the three-day DAV National Sports for Girls that concluded at DAV University, Jalandhar, on Friday. The zone finished with a stunning 140 points in different individual and team events. Delhi-NCR, the overall champion of the last DAV national championship, was relegated to the second position with 107 points and declared the runner-up. Jharkhand Zone finished third with 86 points. The competition proved eventful for Punjab and J&K Zone this year as it graduated to the top slot this year from the third position in the last games.

More than 3,000 schoolgirls under 19 years of age from across the nation representing 15 zones went head-to-head for proving their mettle in the highly charged 24 sporting events. The event was hosted by DAV University under the aegis of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. The medals and prizes were given away by Dr Manoj Kumar, vice-chancellor, DAV University.

Dr Manoj Kumar said that the girls were not afraid to push the envelope. “I admire their spirit because they are always up for new challenges,” he added. Dr Manoj Kumar expressed gratitude to DAVIET, Police DAV Public School, DAV College and Dayanand Model School (Dayanand Nagar) for hosting some events on their campuses. He also thanked the principals of different DAV institutions who left no stone unturned to make the event a success.