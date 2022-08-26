Punjab Agricultural University decodes mystery of ‘dwarfing’ of rice plants

Weeks after a mystery disease hit the paddy crop causing “dwarfing” of the rice plants in Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has decoded this mystery.

Scientists called it the “Southern Rice Black-streaked Dwarf Virus” (SRBSDV) disease, which is the real cause behind the stunting in paddy. Also, it was observed that the incidence was more pronounced in early sown paddy crops irrespective of the variety.

The incidence of SRBSDV is the first in Punjab. This virus was first reported in 2001 in Southern China and that’s why it is named “Southern Rice Black-streaked Dwarf Virus”. As per the scientific reports, SRBSDV is transmitted by white backed plant hopper (WBPH) in a persistent circulative and propagative manner.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said that a team of scientists – including Dr Gurvinder Singh, Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Punjab, Dr P P S Pannu, ADR (NR&PHM), Dr A S Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, Dr G S Mangat, ADR (Crop Improvement), rice scientists especially Dr Mandeep Singh Hunjan, principal plant pathologist – managed to decipher the mystery of stunting in rice in the shortest possible time.

Dr Dhatt said that rice in Punjab was known to be affected by many bacterial and fungal diseases lately, but it was in mid-July of this year that PAU started receiving complaints of stunted rice plants in farmers’ fields.

“The samples were collected from the fields of different districts of the state by PAU scientists and analysed for the detection of different rice pathogens, including nine viruses and one phytoplasma. The laboratory analysis was carried out using PCR-based molecular markers on all diseases of rice and these markers indicated the presence of ‘Southern Rice Black-streaked Dwarf Virus’ in the analysed samples,” said Dr Dhatt.

To further confirm it, PAU scientists said the molecular marker amplified DNA fragments from the samples sequenced. The sequenced data showed more than 99% similarity to already reported/published SRBSDV sequences. The sequenced data has also been submitted to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an international genomic database.

Scientists said that in addition to rice, SRBSDV also infects different weed species as nymphs of WBPH can transmit SRBSDV more efficiently as compared to their adults, and long-distance transmission of this virus may occur through WBPH migrating with the typhoons and strong convection winds.

They said that the viruliferous WBPH nymphs and adults may transmit SRBSDV to rice plants at different growth stages.

They further said that since there is no corrective measure for the viral disease, so to safeguard the interest of farmers, they (farmers) must take some steps. Farmers should regularly monitor the rice crop for the presence of WBPH and a few plants in the field should be slightly tilted and tapped 2-3 times at the base at weekly intervals. Secondly, if WBPH nymphs/adults are seen floating on the water then spray any of the insecticides, including Pexalon 10 SC (triflumezopyrim) @ 94 ml/acre or Osheen/Token 20 SG (dinotefuran) @ 80 g/acre or Chess 50 WG (pymetrozine) @ 120 g/acre. For better results, direct the spray towards the base of the plants.

Last but not the least, scientists said that in future, the farmers are advised to follow the transplanting dates advised by PAU since stunting was observed to be more in the early transplanted crops. It will not only help in managing the viral disease but also save water.

Many farmers in Punjab and Haryana have been complaining about stunted rice plants for the past 20-25 days. The height of the stunted plants showed a reduction from 1/2 to 1/3rd of the normal plants. These plants had shallow roots and could be easily uprooted. Such plants were observed in almost all the cultivated varieties in the farmers’ fields. Dwarfing of plants was reported at 10% to 25% in general and in some cases, it exceeded 40%. In the beginning, it was related to mineral deficiency, weather conditions and/or may be caused by typical rice viruses. The stunting had also been observed in different varieties planted in trials at PAU, Ludhiana. In these trials, the stunting incidence had been observed to be associated with the date of transplanting as it was more in the period of June 15 to June 25 transplanting as compared to the crop transplanted after June 25.