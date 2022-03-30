No friendship, no enmity, will only work for the welfare of the people: Jimpa, a first-time MLA from Punjab’s Doaba

A first-time MLA and the only minister from Doaba region of Punjab – Pandit Brahm Shanker Jimpa — who represents Hoshiarpur assembly segment was a former Congressman. He won Municipal Corporation elections four times in a row since 2003 to 2018, including one time as an independent. He joined AAP a year ago when Congress did not give him a ticket to contest MC elections. Now in the newly formed AAP government, Jimpa is among the 10 ministers. Jimpa tells Anju Agnihotri Chaba what challenges he may face and how he will overcome those. Excerpts:

What are the five challenges you think will be most important for you to overcome?

The first major challenge is to ensure that every department should work in a manner that people do not face any harassment. They should not be told to take rounds of the government offices to get their work done. Most government employees have the habit of not finishing the work in time and this leads to pendency and to overcome the first, this needs to be fixed. My other focus will be to implement honesty, eradicate poverty and finally to tackle the problem of unemployment and stray cattle.

What is your roadmap to tackle these challenges and what is your priority?

I will go ahead with only one thing in mind that ‘Na Kahu Se Doshi , Na Kahu she Vair’ (No friendship and no enmity). I want to work for the welfare of the people.

Apart from this, I will go to the government offices/officers with folded hands and appeal to them to work on time and with honesty so that we can bring the real badlav (change) in the life of the people. This has been the objective of the AAP. I am trying to engage some organisations, which work for the welfare of the people, so that we can work for the poorest of the poor.

For stray cattle who are dying either by eating polythene bags in the city areas or being beaten in rural area for spoiling crops, I am going to engage people working in this direction on priority. I will collect details of unemployed youths so that jobs can be created for them with the help of industry, and will also start some self-employment projects.

What is your dream that you as an MLA and minister would want to achieve?

In Hoshiarpur district, there are 22-23 big and small dams that can be developed as tourist spots and I have discussed it with my others so to make a proper circuit of destinations. There is a sub-mountainous belt here and people would like to visit those for recreation purpose if these are developed well. Apart from this, there is menace of the wild animals in Kandi area where crops are destroyed. I am planning to put up proper fencing in these areas so that crop are not damaged. Also, the work on pending Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur four laneing project, which was stalled because of the Hoshiarpur land scam in 2016, would be restarted after holding meetings with the National Highway Authority of India.