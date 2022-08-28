Punjab: 38 kg heroin seized from truck, 2 arrested

The Punjab Police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) recovered 38 kg of heroin from a truck at Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested two men.

The arrested were identified as Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and Bittu.

Inspector general of police, Ludhiana Range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, and senior superintendent of police, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Bhagirath Meena, in a joint press briefing informed that the CIA staff received secret information that Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri of Rakkara Dhahan, Balachaur (Nawanshahr), with his accomplice Kinda of Mahindpur (Balachaur), Bittu of Balachaur and Som Nath alias Bikko of Karawar were engaged in the business of supplying large quantities of heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing it from other states through the truck.

On this information, an FIR was registered on August 27 under the NDPS Act at the City Nawanshahr police station.

Following this, the police installed several checkposts on the Mahalon bypass. When the police party signalled the truck to stop, the truck driver, Kinda, stopped it and tried to run away but the police caught him and also his accomplice Bittu. During the search of the truck, the heroin, which was hidden under a tarpaulin in the toolbox, was recovered, said the police.

Other accused, including Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath alias Bikko, are yet to be nabbed by the police.

During preliminary interrogation, Kinda disclosed that he had received a call from Rajesh Kumar through Telegram, asking him to bring heroin by truck from Bhuj, Gujarat.

Kulwinder went to the address given by Rajesh where a person whom he did not know came and loaded the heroin into his vehicle. He was to deliver this heroin to the person mentioned by Rajesh. He further informed that earlier on the instruction of Rajesh, he had first brought 10 kg and then 20 kg heroin from Jammu and Kashmir in January and a person had taken that from him as told by Rajesh. Apart from this, he had brought 1 kg of heroin from Delhi this year and he had given that to the people mentioned by Rajesh.

Police officials said that Rajesh is a criminal with 19 cases were registered against him, including murder, hurt, illegal activities, forgery and those under the NDPS Act and Excise Act. He was convicted and sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years and was currently out on on bail, the police said.