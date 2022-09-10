Punjab: 2 booked for illegal sand mining, tipper, earth mover machine seized

Kapurthala police on Saturday registered a case against two people on the charges of illegal mining at Boot village under the Sadar police station and impounded one tipper truck full of sand and an earth mover machine. The mining was allegedly taking place on panchayat land and the records are being checked.

The accused have been identified as Shalinder Singh, the driver of the truck, and Onkar Singh, who has a strong political connection. While Shalinder has been arrested, Onkar fled from the spot.

Police registered the case on the complaint of junior engineer (JE)-cum inspector (mining) Shubam Kumar who along with a police team headed by DSP Maninder Singh raided the spot. Police said that it seems illegal sand mining was going on in the area for some years as land up to around 15 feet was excavated.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a interlock tiles and cement pipes manufacturing factory is located adjacent to the mining site and they had constructed high walls to conceal it.

Police has also written to the revenue department for details of the owner of this land so that a case can be registered against him.

Inspector Kumar added that as per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal, a penalty of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh will be imposed on the truck and the earth mover machine, respectively.