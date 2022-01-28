Punjab: Cops stall bid to gherao Union minister’s house, protesters block highway for 2 hrs

A march to gherao Union Minister Som Parkash’s residence to question him over delay in releasing Sikh prisoners despite completion of their sentence Thursday led to escalation of tension between the minister and the protesting farmer unions and Sikh bodies. After Som Parkash refused to meet the protesters’ representatives ‘half-way’, the national highway was blocked for two hours and a call given to plan the next course of action against the minister on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the march to the minister’s residence started from

Phagwara’s Dana Mandi with hundreds of protesters chanting slogans against Centre’s Narendra Modi and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal governments.

The march was stalled by a huge police contingent as it reached the area where the minister resides. After police mediated, it was decided that a delegation led by Manjit Singh Rai and Baba Hardeep Singh Mehraj will meet the minister half way. While the 11-member delegation reached the spot of agreement, the minister showed reluctance and insisted that the protesters should come to his residence. On this, the delegation members got angry and turned back. Angry protesters later blocked the main national highway for two hours and fiery speeches were delivered to condemn the minister’s behaviour. Slogans were raised against BJP government and the call to boycott the BJP was given.

It has been decided by the organisers of the protest to convene a meeting Friday at Dana Mandi to chalk out the next “stern action” against the BJP and the minister.

The organisations that took part in the agitation included Dal Khalsa, BKU (Doaba), Doaba Kisan committee (Punjab), Doaba Azaad Kisan Committee, SYP, Akal Students Federation, Alliances of Sikh organisations and others. Lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjpur and Bapu Gurcharan Singh also took part in the agitation.

“Som Parkash is sole minister representing present day Modi Govt in Punjab, we decided to make him answerable,” said Dal Khalsa’s Kanwar Pal Singh and added that the minister’s undemocratic attitude has aggravated the situation. Now, the BJP and its allies will pay for the minister’s blunder.

Sikh activist Sukhdev Singh Phagwara, Paramjit Singh Tanda, Manjeet Singh, Ranjit Singh and Gurnam Singh threatened the BJP and AAP to be prepared “to face protests if nine Sikh detainees were not freed”.

Advocate Manjpur briefed the gathering how the Narendra Modi government has backtracked from their own notification issued in 2019 during 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in which Home Ministry had recommended the release of these detainees and commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana into life.