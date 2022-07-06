PSEB Results 2022: Of 312 students on merit list, 105 from government schools

A week after class 12 result of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) were announced in which 39% of students from government schools got placed in the merit list, now 105 students (33.65%) of government schools of the total 312 were placed in the merit list.

While rank 1 was secured by Nancy Rani, who studied in a government school, government school students also clinched ranks 9 and 10. Of the 105 government school students on the merit list, 84 are girls, who scored between 99.08% and 96.77% marks. Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Patiala got the maximum students in the merit list.

While Hoshiarpur got 15 students in the merit list, Gurdaspur and Patiala have 13 each students from government schools. Nearly eight students from Ropar and six from Ferozepur are in the merit list.

As many as 2,11,502 government schools students appeared for the exam and the pass percentage was 99.11%.

Meanwhile, education experts said that this is a positive sign. “Till some years ago, there used to be very few students from government schools in the merit list but now the trend is changing and it should further improve,” said educationist Satish Kapoor, adding that our government schools were neglected earlier and a little care created wonder.

“Previous education secretary Krishan Kumar has brought a huge change by improving the infrastructure and the quality of education in government schools,” a government school principal said.

DC honours help’s son

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori felicitated Rohit Kumar, a student of Senior Secondary School in Kamahi Devi in Talwara, Hoshiarpur, who had topped by securing 496/500 marks in class 12 of the Punjab School Education Board.

While handing over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Kumar, the DC lauded his hard work despite severe hardships in the family. “Rohit is a source of inspiration for other students,” he said, adding that he will help him in his future endeavours.