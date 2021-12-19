Proud Punjabis will not allow any outsider to rule them: CM Channi

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Saturday said that the AAP‘s sole aim is to loot the wealth of the state.

“AAP leadership is eyeing the wealth of Punjab. That is why the AAP leadership is showing false dreams to people,” said Channi while addressing a gathering at Roshan ground of Hoshirpur.

Terming the AAP promises a bundle of lies, he dared AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to announce cheap power and petrol for residents of Delhi on the lines of what the Congress government has done for the people of Punjab. “AAP leadership should understand one simple thing that proud Punjabis will not allow any outsider to rule them,’’ Channi said.

Kejriwal’s promises vary from state to state as per his own whims and fancies. In Punjab, he is promising an allowance of Rs 1,000 to women every month but in Goa he is promising Rs 5,000 whereas in Delhi he is offering nothing to women, said the Punjab CM.

He said that Punjab has witnessed a revolutionary change as for the first time power has been given to the common man like him instead of a royal or affluent person. He said his government aims to ensure to all equal opportunities and equal access to the state resources.

Channi said that gone are the days when only the Badals had access to power during which they looted it fully. “Now resources are being used for the well-being of people,” he said. The CM said that in accordance with the life and philosophy of Sri Guru Ravidass, the state government is working hard to carve out an egalitarian society. Every decision is being made to ensure holistic development of every section of society and prosperity of its people. The sole aim is to make Punjab a front-ranking state in the country.

In his address, former MP Sunil Jakhar said that conspiracies are being hatched against the state. Farmers were labelled as terrorists by the supporters of the draconian farm laws. Now efforts are being made to divide the people on sectarian lines.

Jakhar asked the people to beware of these nefarious designs. He said that the (Narendra) Modi government needs to be taught a lesson for unprecedented inflation and anti-farmers’ stance, adding that those who have anti-Punjab mindset are making desperate efforts to grab power in the state. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief said that the Congress government in 2022 will act as a stepping stone for the formation of Congress government at the Centre. He also lauded the CM for taking several path-breaking initiatives for the well-being of people.

Channi also paid obeisance at the ‘Tap Asthan’ of Sri Guru Ravidass. “The bani of Sri Guru Ravidass is included in Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji,” the CM said, adding that Sri Guru Ravidass laid out the concept of such an ideal society where nobody undergoes suffering of any kind. On the occasion, the chairman of Sri Guru Ravidass Itihasik Dharam Asthan Prabandhak Committee, Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, Dr Kulvaran Singh, and its president Bhai Kewal Singh honoured the CM with a siropa.

The CM also paid obeisance at ‘Charan Chhoh Ganga’ where he was felicitated by Sant Sarwan Dass and Satwinderjeet Singh Heera.