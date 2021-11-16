Protesting teachers barge into Punjab minister’s residence

A GROUP of protesting teachers on Monday barged into the Jalandhar residence of Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh, who called the incident unfortunate and “failure” of police.

The incident took place in Jalandhar district when some members of a teachers’ union were holding a protest.

They even reportedly argued with some policemen outside Pargat’s residence where his elderly parents reside.

Addressing the media after the incident, Singh said some members of the teachers’ union barged into his Jalandhar house. “If anybody barges into a minister’s home, then ultimately it is a police failure,” he said, adding that at the time of the incident, his father, a heart patient, and his mother, who is diabetic, were at home.

Amandeep Kamboj, state president of new unemployed PTI teachers union in Punjab, said that no PTI teacher has been recruited since 2006 while the unemployed teachers are demanding 5,000 new posts in primary schools.

The minister said that he has never said no to holding a meeting with any union. “It was unfortunate and such a situation should not have developed. I condemn this inhuman act by teachers and urge them to refrain from this in future as it does not behove them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pargat announced to waive off the condition of income limit on pension of international level players who have won medals. The minister announced the decision during an interaction on formulation of new sports policy with former players at MGSIPA in Sector 26.

He said, “Instead of big stadiums, major thrust will be laid on establishing coaching centers. In order to streamline sports in the state, a 20-member committee comprising players of various games is being constituted.”

The minister said that the government is in the process of formulating a policy wherein the services of the players recruited under sports quota will be taken by the department. He also requested the players to help the education department so that foundation of sports can be laid at early age. He said that the department has set a target of associating 5 lakh youth in the state under sports. Pargat added that to generate participation in sports, corporate firms, private companies and NRIs will also be roped in.

Launches career portal

Pargat Singh Monday launched a ‘career portal’ aimed at providing professional guidance to school and college students. The state education department has launched the portal in association with UNICEF India and Aasman Foundation.

The minister said that the major reason behind the unemployment issue was the inability to choose the right career. He also said that if the students were able to get adequate career guidance at an opportune time then they can do wonders in accordance with their capability.