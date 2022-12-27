Only aim is to privatise power distribution system, says memorandum opposing Electricity Amendment Bill

All India Power Engineers Federation spokesperson V K Gupta has submitted a memorandum to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

He has requested the Standing Committee to consider the points he raises and then arrive at an appropriate decision keeping in view the interests of various sections of consumers. The Centre introduced the Bill in Parliament on August 8 to open up the power sector for competition.

V K Gupta in his memorandum states that the only aim of the bill is to bring corporate and private companies into the power sector and privatise the whole power distribution system. The Bill seeks to centralise almost all functions of the distribution companies (discoms) as well as the state regulatory commissions and changes the character of the electricity supply industry and the federal structure of the Constitution, he says.

The memorandum states that the Bill aims to give multiple players open access to distribution networks of power suppliers using the infrastructure of state discoms developed at the cost of taxpayers and by paying only wheeling charges and also allowing consumers to choose any service provider.

This is irrelevant as the number of consumers who do not pay the “cost to serve” is very large, he says. As per studies, more than 80 per cent of domestic consumers do not pay the cost to serve and almost all agricultural consumers do not pay the cost to serve, he adds.

As per the Bill, only government discoms will have a universal power supply obligation therefore private licensees will prefer to supply the electricity to industrial and commercial consumers leaving the underprivileged and marginalised communities without access to power, Gupta says. A failed model is being introduced in India in the name of reforms, he adds.

V K Gupta claims in the memorandum that the Bill would weaken the finances of state discoms and have an adverse impact on utility employees, cripple the discoms finances and impose a heavy cost burden on the subsidised consumers.

Privatisation of the power sector mooted through the Bill will prove expensive for the public while being a boon for a few industrial houses, he says.