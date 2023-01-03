Power Minister pays surprise visit to PSPCL office to check attendance

Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh E T O paid a surprise visit on the first working day of the New Year to keep tabs on the attendance of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees at Nawanshahar office.

Arriving at 4.45 pm on Monday in Powercom complex on Garhshankar Road, Nawanshahar – which houses circle, division and sub-division offices of PSPCL – the power minister took possession of all the attendance registers. After that he called one by one all the employees posted at these offices and checked their physical presence.

After finishing the checking, the power minister said that the purpose of the surprise visit was to ensure that the staff of this essential services department are on duty. He said that all the employees and officers, including Deputy Chief Engineer Naresh Kumar and XEN Nitin Kumar, were found present in the last hour of the working day.