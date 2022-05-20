Power engineers’ body slams Centre for making them buy expensive imported coal

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF ) has strongly opposed the “arm-twisting tactics” of Union Power Minister, RK Singh, who recently had threatened to impose penalties on state power discoms, who failed to follow the Centre’s norm of meeting 10% of their fuel requirement with .

The minister had said that his department would be monitoring the discoms and anyone who failed to abide by the rule will see their target of blending imported coal with local one being increased to 15%.

VK Gupta, spokesperson of AIPEF, said that this coal shortage being faced at the moment had not developed overnight and it was a result of systematic policy failure and gross mismanagement on part of the Central government.

In view of the mismanagement, the discoms across the country are facing constraints in domestic coal availability and are being forced to opt for imported coal for blending.

Gupta said that most of the thermal power stations in the country were not designed for imported coal. Blending imported coal, according to him, would increase tube leakages in their boilers. Besides this, he said, the Centre should also bear the additional cost to be entailed due to the purchase of imported coal since the state power generating houses were not responsible for the electricity crisis.