Post-recruitment scam, Sukhpal Singh Khaira writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, says fix PPSC accountability

Former leader of opposition and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has written a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for fixing the accountability of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) after a scam in naib tehsildar recruitment came to light.

“I am writing to you on behalf of one lakh students of Punjab who have been working hard for the last five years to clear competitive exams in Punjab and render our selfless services to state. The old system of recruitment and scams were rotting Punjab and thus people voted for a ‘change’ this year to install you in highest chair of decision-making,” he said. Khaira, from Bholath constituency in Kapurthala district, said that the aspirants demand scrapping of the present naib tehsildar recruitment process and reconducting it again in a time-bound manner with all cheating-proof infrastructures. Issuing show-cause notice to PPSC chairman and its members to explain how under their watch Bluetooth devices were brought inside exam premises and lack of adequate arrangements to make examination foolproof.

PPSC examination secretary should be dismissed under Article 311 for gross failure to do his duty, he said.

The former leader of opposition said exams conducted by PPSC in the last two years must by investigated.

The Congress leader mentioned in the letter that jammers should be installed in all future examinations of PPSC so that high-tech cheating via Bluetooth technology can be averted and PPSC should be reconstituted as purely a professional body with more transparency. He said that youth of Punjab chose to stay back in the state in the hope that talent will be rewarded here.