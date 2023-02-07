Post I-T raids on two, rivalry among churches in Punjab comes to fore

After the recent income tax (I-T) department raids on two ministry churches in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, the rivalry between such churches has come to the fore when a pastor of a third such church – which is as big as the other two but was not at the receiving end of the recent I-T raids – said that his church has no fear of any such raids.

The two churches (without taking their names) are like a ‘careless student’ who enjoys the whole year and starts studying only when the exams are around and then gets confused as to how to study and where to start from, said Pastor Ankur Narula of “Church of Signs and Wonders”. The pastor runs the ministry church at Khambra village on Jalandhar-Nakodar road.

During his New Zealand tour where he organised a huge religious congregation on Sunday (February 5) which was telecasted on the YouTube channel of the ministry, the pastor was seen and heard saying that he has no fear of any such raids.

This church is in competition with the other two churches, which bore the brunt of the I-T raids recently.

Last Tuesday, the I-T department conducted raids on “Church of Glory and Wisdom” of pastor Bajinder Singh at Tajpur village in Jalandhar and its centres in Punjab as well as on “Open Door Chruch” of pastor Harpreet Deol of Khojewala village in Kapurthala.

“I would like to start by saying ‘don’t worry’. There are two types of students. One who studies the whole year and remains stress-free during the final exams because they know they will get the fruits of their labours, and the other who does party the whole year and feels the stress during exams. The second type visits religious places and offers prayers, but does not know from where to start to prepare for exams. Such types of students are a confused lot. So remember one thing – Khambra church is like those students who prepare the entire year for the exams, so it has no fear of any ‘raids’, or troubles. It was a stress-free church, it is stress-free and it will remain a stress-free church,” said Narula during his address to the followers in New Zealand while trying to allay their fears about such I-T raids on their church.

“People are making on-the-spot preparations, but I have been doing them for the past 10 years because you know how the system of the church functions. So, don’t worry. Keep everything in your prayers. God will show his mercy always,” he added.

These churches try to fetch more and more followers and even poach some from other churches because they adopt the same system to run them including weekly congregations – which are the major events – healing, prophecies, testimonies about curing every problem and disease under the sun.