Don’t buckle under pressure from politicians, seniors, CM Channi tells Punjab police

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Friday asked the police to not buckle under pressure from politicians or their seniors while lodging a case against any person. He added the general impression of the force should be that of a justice providing agency and asked the personnel to perform their duties with ethics and honesty.

He was speaking at an event organised at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) complex in Jalandhar.

“There are political pressures sometimes but a policeman, right from a ‘munshi’ (head clerk) to the top level, must never put someone behind the bars even for a single hour under any circumstance if the person is innocent,” said Channi.

“I request you or you may take it as my order that no one should be booked illegitimately and you should listen to your heart whether you are doing justice or just harassing a person. However, an accused must not be spared at any cost,” he said.

He also advised that during checking drives on the roads, the police should not harass commuters unnecessarily, especially vehicles from other states if they have all required documents.

“Let them go as there should be honesty and transparency in our actions so that people have an impression that Punjab Police is a justice providing department,” Channi said.

“The police must sort out issues and they should get the government’s backing for the right things,” he said.

“I had asked former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh too that why can’t drug smugglers be arrested if we have a political will to do so?” He added, “Politicians, the police and civil administrations need to work together for the development of the state.”

Ahead of the state assembly election, Channi announced to restart the uniform allowance for personnel of Punjab Police, notifications for free travel for the police in public buses, risk allowance for personnel of the bomb disposal squad, diet money of Rs 250 per day for all personnel, renovation of the PAP ground at a cost of Rs 1 crore, 250 vehicles for the police, Rs 15 crore for the welfare of police personnel and to set up police Sanjh Kendras at the two international airports in Amritsar and Mohali.