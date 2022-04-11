Policy to safeguard interests of diaspora soon: NRI Minister

Punjab’s NRI Affairs’ Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday announced that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interests of non-resident Indians, besides further ensuring their contribution in all-round development of villages, was on the anvil.

He said a draft policy in this regard will be prepared in the next two weeks, and it will then be discussed with the members of the NRI community for any changes, if required.

The minister said that the draft policy will then be brought before the CM for approval.

He said that the AAP government was focusing on major reforms in rural development, which “will be possible quickly with the wholehearted cooperation and help of NRIs”. The Minister added that once the policy comes into effect Punjabi Diaspora would get their work done in a seamless manner.

Pointing out that the issues pertaining to properties of NRIs, their legal cases and matrimonial disputes will be the major focus of the upcoming policy, Dhaliwal said the plan would also concentrate to make a strong connect with NRIs for overall development of villages.

“The cooperation of NRIs will certainly bring massive transformation in education, sports, healthcare sectors,” said the minister, who also made a firm resolve that the AAP government would be available for NRIs to ensure that development of villages could be ensured in a planned way as per futuristic needs.

In another significant step, the minister said nodal officers were being deputed in all districts for facilitation of NRIs. He said that NRIs would meet these nodal officers in case of any grievance related to civil and police administration, who would further direct the officers concerned to act as per law without any delay. This step will go a long way in addressing the issues of NRIs, he added.

Citing that the NRIs Department had made an appeal to Punjabi Diaspora a few days back soliciting their support and help for rural development, Dhaliwal said family members of a US-based NRI from Athoula village met him Saturday and apprised about their plan for construction of village smart primary school at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

“I have reached here within 36 hours to motivate the family and other NRIs, besides making an appeal to them to come forward for the all-round development of their respective villages. We are waiting for NRIs for such noble causes as the government will extend all possible assistance for much awaited transformation in rural Punjab,” he added.

US-based NRIs Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Canada-based NRI Navtej Singh Shah offered to construct smart primary school in village in the memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Bibi Harbans Kaur.

Dhaliwal, on the spot, directed the officials of forest and education departments to issue requisite NOCs so that the construction of smart primary school could be initiated within day or two.