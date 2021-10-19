Policeman in speeding car runs over two girls, one dies

In the blink of an eye, the life of a young girl was cut short while another was seriously injured when a speeding vehicle, being allegedly driven by a cop, hit them on the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway on Monday.

The victims were identified as Navjot Kaur, who died on the spot, and Mamta, who was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. Both the girls, in their 20s, worked at a local car showroom.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Inspector Amrit Pal Singh.

The vehicle, a Maruti Brezza, was allegedly being driven Singh, who was posted at Harike Patan and was coming to attend a meeting at PAP, Jalandhar. The video footage showed that girls were standing on the extreme edge of the busy national highway and were planning to cross the road as their work place was on opposite side of the road. It was at this moment when the vehicle coming from the Phagwara side mowed them down.

The driver ran from the spot but was later arrested. Earlier, locals came on road and sat on a dharna on the national highway demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Gurmit Singh, DCP (Investigation), said that, “A case was registered and the accused was arrested, but later released on bail” as the families agreed to compromise and compensation.

Sources said that families of both the girls agreed to compromise and the accused is now supposed to pay Rs 12 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 4 lakh to the family of the injured girl.