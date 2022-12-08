scorecardresearch
Another police protectee shot dead in Nakodar

This was the third killing of a police protectee in the last month.

The protectee's gunman was also injured as he received a bullet injury. (Representational Photo)

Yet another Punjab Police protectee, who was a cloth merchant, was shot dead by unidentified persons at a market in Nakodar on Wednesday evening. His gunman was also injured as he received a bullet injury.

This was the third killing of a police protectee in the last month. The deceased has been identified as Bhupinder Singh aka Timmy Chawla (39) who ran a garment shop in the Royal Tower of the town. The injured gunman has been identified as Mandeep Singh. According to police, four assailants came on two-wheelers and opened firing at Bhupinder Singh.

Local residents rushed both Bhupinder Singh and Mandeep Singh to a hospital from where they were referred to the civil hospital, where Bhupinder Singh was declared dead.

Police sources said that Bhupinder Singh had received an extortion call from a gangster named Inda on November 3. The gangster asked him to pay Rs 30 lakh and threatened him with dire consequences. An FIR was registered in that case and police protection was provided to Bhupinder Singh.

In Wednesday’s incident, police have registered a case under Section 302 and other relevant sections of IPC. They are conducting raids to nab the culprits.

Harminder Singh, the father of the deceased, told the media that the incident took place in front of him when he was closing the shop while his son was sitting in the car with the gunman. Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police Swarandeep Singh said that two security personnel were provided to Bhupinder Singh for his protection.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 11:16:59 am
