Police constable shoots self dead at AAP MLA’s house

A policeman deployed for the security of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural, shot himself dead with an AK-47 rifle on Thursday on the premises of the MLA’s residence at Basti Danishmanda area.

Thursday’s shooting was the second such incident of a policeman taking his life in the last three days, with an ASI — attached as a driver of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North Jalandhar — having shot himself dead on Monday.

In the latest incident, police identified the deceased as Pawan Kumar (29), a constable, who they said had recently been married.

Investigators said that Pawan was on leave due to health reasons for the last seven days and had joined back work only on Thursday.

According to sources, on Thursday morning the MLA left for attending a function at Baba Balak Nath temple with her security cover, even as Pawan stayed back in the guard room after telling the other policemen that he was not feeling well and would join them later. After his colleagues left, Pawan allegedly shot himself dead inside the guard room.

Later, the other guards tried calling Pawan on his phone, to which he did not respond. They later returned to the guard room to find that Pawan had shot himself dead.

The police were immediately informed, following which a team reached the spot and started investigations. Police sources said that prima facie, they suspect that Pawan had some family problems which may have pushed him to take the extreme step.

Contacted, AAP MLA Angural said that he was shocked and sad after getting the news, even as he remembered the constable as a very sincere and calm person.

Police said that the family members of the deceased had been informed and had reached Jalandhar.