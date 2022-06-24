Police arrest 13 shooters, bust gang involved in extortion, arms smuggling

Jalandhar (Rural) police on Friday said that in a three-week operation they had arrested 13 people and successfully busted an extortion and arms smuggling racket affiliated to the Pinda Gang.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Swapan Sharma, on Friday said all the arrested men were gang members and trained shooters.

A close aide of Gangster Vicky Gounder, Palwinder Singh alias Pinda, whose role had also emerged during the Nabha Jail break, is said to be the Kingpin of the Pinda gang. The SSP said that Gounder was handling the gang with the help of Parmajit alias Pamma, a native of Shahkot, Jalandhar, and was based out of Greece at the moment.

Of the 13 arrested shooters, police said Sunil Masih alias Jeuna, Ravinder alias Ravi, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder alias Shavi, and Sukhman Singh alias Subha, belonged to Lohian, Jalandhar; Sandeep alias Dilli, Major Singh, Aprail Singh alias Shera, Balwinder alias Guddha and Salinder Singh, hailed from Nakodar, Jalandhar, while Satpal alias Satta hailed from Makhu, Ferozepur, and Devinderpal Singh alias Deepu and Satwant Singh alais Jagga hailed from Shahkot, Jalandhar. All the arrested men are history-sheeters and have criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and arms smuggling, lodged against them.

Police said apart from the 13 men, they had arrested six more people — Amarjeet alias Amar of Dharamkot, Balbir Masih, Erik and Badal, trio residents of Lohian, Harwinder Singh of Shahkot, and Bachittar Singh of Kapurthala — for harboring and providing logistic support to the criminals.

The police said they have recovered at least 12 weapons, including seven .32 bore pistols, three .315 bore pistols, one .315 bore gun, and one .12 bore gun, as well as two vehicles and some foreign currency amounting to Rs 8 lakhs from the possession of the gang members.

SSP Sharma said that Paramjit alias Pamma used to finance the gang and used to send foreign currency via Hawala to Amarjit alias Amar, who further had been tasked with distributing the money among gang members to carry out various criminal activities.

The SSP said that the Pinda gang was active for the last six years and so far is suspected to have been involved in organized extortion, armed highway robbery, land mafia and weapon smuggling from Madhya Pradesh.

“With the arrest of this group, the police have also been able to solve three blind cases of murder, extortion, and highway armed robbery that took place in Jalandhar and Bathinda,” said SSP Sharma, adding that 12 of the arrested men were wanted.