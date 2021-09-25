PCS officer from Jalandhar, Mansa boy shine in UPSC

A JALANDHAR-BASED 25-year-old Punjab Civil Services (PCS) executive cleared the civil services examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), scoring 237th rank in his third attempt.

Dilpreet Singh, a mechanical engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, had earlier got selected in 2019 as a tehsildar in PCS exam. Earlier this year, he got selected as PCS (Executive). He is currently under training in Chandigarh.

Dilpreet is the first person from his family to join the civil services. His father is a retired DGM from the power grid while his mother is the principal of a government school. His sister is a doctor.

He said that when one is preparing for the first time, one should devote as many as hours he/she can afford, to studies, but in subsequent attempts one can clear the exam after devoting 6-7 hours to studies daily. He said that he took coaching also but self study played a bigger role in him cracking the exam.

Attributing his success to his parents, he said he would work with focus on upliftment of the poor.

Dilpreet has done his schooling from Swami Sant Das School Jalandhar.

Mansa boy GETS 34th rank

Mansa resident Simrandeep Singh ranked 34th in the UPSC exams. He was an under training DSP in Punjab Police and had got selected as DSPY through Punjab Public Service Commission in June.

Simrandeep is an engineer who passed out from IIT Jharkhand and later did his MBA from Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda. He also did a short stint with Hindustan Petroleum. His father Ajaib Singh revealed said Simranjeet had been preparing for the UPSC exam for more than a year and also got selected as DSP through PPSC.

Meanwhile, Bhadaur-based Nitish Gupta cleared UPSC exam with 287th rank. Bhadaur is in Barnala district. Nitish’s elder sister had also cleared UPSC exam in the past and is posted in Bihar.