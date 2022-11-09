‘Parali’ management: This PAU low-cost technique could be a stubble burning silver lining

A lot of methods are being suggested and adopted to manage the ‘parali’ (paddy stubble), which has become a major challenge for everyone, including experts, government, and farmers in the state, but stubble burning continues unabated because of the short window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing in Punjab.

However, there is always a silver lining.

A new low-cost, environment-friendly and revolutionary method of stubble management and wheat sowing has been introduced by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, which is being promoted in the state extensively.

This method will lessen the cost of stubble management and wheat sowing by three to four times as compared to the conventional method, experts said, adding that it can – if put into effect – halt the paddy straw burning in the state like anything.

This technique is called ‘surface seeding of wheat’ in which paddy harvesting and wheat sowing are done at the same time in a single operation. PAU is taking this technique to the farmers and said that this method – if used – can halt stubble burning in the state.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, and Dr A S Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, said that there are three ways of using it and the equipment like cutter-cum-spreader, which is available with almost all farmers, can be used for it.

They said that it will enhance the paddy harvesting and wheat sowing window and a farmer does not need to wait for wheat sowing after paddy harvesting.

On its working, Dr Dhatt said that an attachment – which PAU had designed a couple of years ago – is fitted to a combine harvester, which harvests paddy, and this attachment carries wheat seed and fertiliser and uniformly broadcasts wheat seed and basal fertiliser at the time of paddy harvest. It is followed by a single operation of cutter-cum-spreader (at 3-4 inches above the surface), and the application of irrigation. For sowing, 45 kg treated wheat seed and 65 kg DAP are used for 1 acre.

With the second method, if combining with seeding attachment is not available, the seed and fertiliser are broadcast manually after paddy harvest, followed by the single operation of cutter-cum-spreader and irrigation, Dr Dhatt said.

The last method is that after harvesting paddy when cutter-cum-spreader is used in the field, a box carrying wheat seed and fertiliser can be fitted ahead of the cutter for broadcasting the seed and fertilisers and then cutter-cum-spreader behind this box will shave and spread the straw in the field, said Dr Dhatt.

He said that the new technique has many added benefits over the conventional methods of crop residue management as it costs Rs 650/acre only – for paddy straw management and wheat sowing – which is three to four times less than the conventional methods. Also, it makes paddy residue management and wheat sowing much easier as it doesn’t require costly machines and high HP (horse power) tractor for residue management. It also encourages in-situ paddy residue management which is environment-friendly and builds soil health as it provides complete mulching which saves the crop from terminal heat stress. And finally, this technique reduces herbicide use, as weed infestation is lesser in a mulched field, Dr Dhatt added.

PAU Agronomist Jasvir Singh Gill and Principal Agronomist Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar said that the trials were being conducted for the past two years on farmers’ fields and in PAU’s fields, and after getting good results this technique was approved by PAU authorities this season.

Farmer Daljinder Singh of Jeond village in Rampura block of Bathinda district said that he had sown wheat with this method last year on 3 acres, out of his 30-acre land, as PAU officials wanted to experiment it on a farmer’s field. “I got the same yield which I used to take with conventional sowing and Happy seeder sowing method and there was just Rs 200 to Rs 300 expenditure per acre for managing the stubble, while wheat sowing was almost free with this method,” he said, adding that last year when the wheat yield had come down across the state due to early heat wave, he got at least a quintal yield more as compared to average yield in the state.

“With this method, harvesting and sowing is done in one go and ‘parali’ is managed with just Rs 200 to Rs 300 per acre,” he said, adding that it’s such an inexpensive method of managing the stubble and even small farmers can do it easily.