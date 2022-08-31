scorecardresearch
Pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ found scattered in Phagwara; case registered

Station House Officer (city) Amandeep Nahar said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace those who carried out the "sacrilege" incident. The culprits will be arrested soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh Khalsa, convener of NGO 'Sikhs for Equality', asked the authorities to arrest the culprits.

The Punjab Police Wednesday registered a case after pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’, a Sikh religious book, were found scattered near the old civil hospital building in Phagwara.

Some sweepers found the pages of ‘Gutka Sahib’ scattered under a tree near the abandoned hospital building, police said, adding a case under relevant sections, including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons.

Station House Officer (city) Amandeep Nahar said they were scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace those who carried out the “sacrilege” incident. The culprits will be arrested soon, he added.

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh Khalsa, convener of NGO ‘Sikhs for Equality’, asked the authorities to arrest the culprits. He said that they have served an ultimatum to the police to arrest the culprits by Saturday failing which the community members will launch a protest.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:06:04 pm
