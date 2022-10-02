Paddy Procurement begins: In Punjab, slow start; of 2,153 mandis, only 178 receive grains

On the first day of paddy procurement on Saturday, Punjab recorded 12,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of collection even as most grain markets across the state wore a deserted look.

Gurpreet Singh of Pilkhani village, Patiala, was the first farmer in the state to receive payment for paddy within four hours of selling his crop.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board, farmers had already started bringing the crop to the mandis from Thursday and on Saturday, there was a total of 28,000 MT of grain in the mandis of which 9,000 MT was brought. The majority of the crop was still carrying high moisture.

Of the total, around 12,000 MT has been procured, 16,000 MT is lying in the mandis. Of the total procured grains, 7,000 MT has been transported to storage places.

Of the 23 districts, half a dozen districts witnessed zero arrival on the first day. Maximum arrival was at Patiala district where 5,128 MT crop reached the mandis, followed by 2,497 MT in Hoshiarpur, 2,346 in Mohali, Tarn Taran saw 1,730 MT, Jalandhar 1,339 MT, Faridkot 1,030 MT. The remaining 11 districts received between 20 MT and 737 MT only.

There are a total of 2,153 mandis in the state, including 1,804 notified and 349 temporary notified.

So far, only 178 mandis have received the grain. Private millers are also showing interest in purchasing the crop at MSP which is Rs 2040 per quintal.

Advertisement

In Jalandhar grain market, farmer Ishar Singh said that he brought around 140 quintals of paddy to mandi on Saturday after harvesting his crop on five acres but still there is high moisture in it. “My arhtiya (commission agent) advised me to dry it in the mandi for a day and on Sunday we will sell it as there is open space in the mandi at the moment,” said Singh, adding that he will harvest his remaining crop next week as due to rain, there is high moisture in the standing crop.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that Gurpreet Singh, hailing from Pilkhani Village in Patiala District, had brought 103.875 quintals and it was cleaned and purchased on the first day of procurement. He added that within 4 hours of purchase, the department transferred the farmer’s payment, amounting to Rs 2.13 lakh directly into his bank account. He added that lifting of purchased paddy would commence in Rajpura mandi from Saturday itself. The majority of paddy crop is in the fag end of its ripening stage and there would be a high rush of the crop in the mandis during the coming week.

Punjab government has projected to procure around 191 lakh tonnes of paddy this season and the Centre has sanctioned around Rs 45,000 crore cash credit limit (CCL) for this purpose of which the state has already received around Rs 37,000 crore. The recent rain has however affected the crop in 1.39 lakh hectares where 2 to 2.5 % yield loss is expected.