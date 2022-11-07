Only 599 farm fire cases reported on Sunday; zero case in 4 Punjab districts

While Punjab had been recording nearly 3,000 stubble-burning cases in the past few days, on Sunday the number relatively took a nosedive.

Only 599 farm fire cases were reported from across the state on Sunday which was 79% less than Saturday’s number. Not a single field fire case was reported from four districts.

Since October 28 Punjab had recorded 2,000 to 3,000 farm fire cases daily. On November 2, a total of 3,634 stubble burning cases – the highest single-day cases in the season – were recorded, followed by 2,666, 2,437 and 2,817 cases on November 3, November 4 and November 5, respectively.

On Sunday, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Pathankot recorded zero stubble burning cases. While Rup Nagar reported one farm fire case, Hoshiarpur and Faridkot recorded two cases each. Jalandhar and Kapurthala recorded five cases each, Nawanshahr and Tarn Taran reported six and nine cases, respectively.

Mansa and Sangrur recorded 130 and 108 field fire cases, respectively, on Sunday.

However, experts in the Punjab Agriculture Department said that the satellites could not take pictures of all the farm fires, thanks to cloudy weather in several districts of the state.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Punjab’s main cities hovered between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories.

Rup Nagar, Patiala, Mandi Gobindgarh, Jalandhar, and Khanna were in ‘moderate’ category with 128, 130, 146, 150, 166 AQI, respectively, while Ludhiana and Amritsar were in ‘poor’ category (207 AQI each).

Chandigarh recorded 194 AQI which is also in ‘moderate’ category.